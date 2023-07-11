Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Big E officials announce one-day flash sale for tickets

As we are approximately 66 days away from the start of this annual event, we are getting a...
As we are approximately 66 days away from the start of this annual event, we are getting a preview of what we can already expect this time around.
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Eastern States Exposition officials announced a flash sale for regular admission tickets Tuesday.

Regular admission tickets will be on sale today beginning at 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. for $12. Tickets usually sell for $20.

There is a limit of 8 per order and they can be used any day of the fair.

The Big E takes place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was pulled from the Connecticut River in Portland on July 8, He later died at the hospital.
Man dies at hospital after being pulled from Connecticut River in Portland
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
temperature trend for Tuesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A break from the rain, also high humidity!
Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
Clemons provided a false name and identification when stopped by police for speeding.
Police arrest a woman for impersonation

Latest News

I-95 Branford backup - WFSB
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 backed up in Branford
I-95 Branford backup - WFSB
I-95 south congested in Branford following two-vehicle crash
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
Teen girls arrested for fight, attack on security officer at CT movie theater
Your Tuesday morning update