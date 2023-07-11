Summer Escapes
Breeze Airways announces low fares for 12 flights out of Hartford

Breeze Airways.(CeanOrrett / Connecticut Airport Authority)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways announced a new promotion that included lower air fairs for 12 flights out of the Hartford area.

It called the promotion its “Stretch it Out” sale.

The deal offered fares as low as $41 for a one way flight from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks between Aug. 9 and Aug. 29, if purchased by July 17.

Breeze cited data from the Transportation Security Administration, which said summer travel made a major comeback over the July 4 weekend with Friday, June 30 recorded as the busiest day ever for the agency with almost 2.9 million passengers processed at security checkpoints nationwide. That beat the previous record on Thanksgiving Sunday in 2019.

“Summer vacations are what memories are made of but, with one in four people saying that inflation is making travel too expensive, those coveted vacations can quickly move to the bottom of the list,” said Breeze Airways president Tom Doxey. “Luckily Breeze is making vacation dreams a reality with sale fares starting from just $41 out of Hartford. Combined with no change and cancelation fees and free family seating, Breeze is giving our guests the best possible option for stretching out their dollars this summer.”

Here’s the itinerary:

  • Charleston, SC starting from $45 one way
  • Las Vegas, NV starting from $119
  • Fort Myers, FL starting from $85
  • Jacksonville, FL starting from $55
  • New Orleans, LA starting from $59
  • Norfolk, VA starting from $41
  • Phoenix, AZ starting from $109
  • Raleigh-Durham, NC starting from $42
  • Sarasota-Bradenton, FL starting from $74
  • Savannah, GA starting from $45
  • Tampa, FL starting from $59
  • Vero Beach, FL starting from $69

Breeze said it was also offering its “Nicest” bundle for $1 more than its “Nicer” bundle. The promotion was on all Breeze routes that utilize the Airbus A220-300 aircraft, for travel through Jan. 9, 2024, if purchased by July 13, 2023.

Details on both promotions can be read on the airline’s website at www.flybreeze.com.

