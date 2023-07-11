Summer Escapes
Cleanup continues in the Litchfield Hills following torrential rains

Floods wash out roads and property in Kent
By Audrey Russo and Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KENT, CT (WFSB) - People in Kent continued to clean up from the flood waters that rained down on Litchfield County on Monday.

Channel 3 returned to Kent Falls State Park on Tuesday.

A sign was up that asked people not to enter the falls. The falls were still very active from the rain.

There were a lot of people there who said they were just happy to see the sun out.

People on social media posted that they measured 6 inches of rainfall in their backyards.

However, the water level in streams receded by Tuesday.

Compare that to Monday when roads were washed out and rivers were close to overflowing in the Litchfield Hills.

Channel 3 crews saw public works crews performing road work. A lot of mud remained caked on the streets.

Places like Vermont were worse. Some spots saw river levels not seen since Hurricane Irene in 2011.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

