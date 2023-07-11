CT emergency crews head to VT to help with catastrophic flooding

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor authorized a state search and rescue team to head to Vermont to help with major flooding.

The CT Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, or DEMHS, said Gov. Ned Lamont authorized the deployment of the state’s Urban Search & Rescue Team.

It was made possible through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

@GovNedLamont has authorized deployment of Connecticut’s Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) Team to Vermont through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). 8 members of CT-TF1 will assist with swift water rescue missions due to the on-going catastrophic flooding. pic.twitter.com/n3wSRneJot — CT Emergency Management & Homeland Security (@CTDEMHS) July 10, 2023

The DEMHS said eight members of the rescue team will help with swift water rescue missions.

“I appreciate the [DEMHS] team who quickly went up to Vermont [Monday] to help with the severe flooding they are experiencing,” Lamont said. “Having interstate compacts like this is critical in times of emergency.”

Monday’s storms left up to two months’ worth of rain in Vermont.

Dozens of roads remained closed, including a number along the spine of the Green Mountains.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings and advisories for much of the state from the Massachusetts line north to the Canadian border.

President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Vermont and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide help.

