CT emergency crews head to VT to help with catastrophic flooding

The DEMHS sent a search and rescue team to Vermont as the state continued to deal with...
The DEMHS sent a search and rescue team to Vermont as the state continued to deal with catastrophic flooding.(CT DEMHS)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor authorized a state search and rescue team to head to Vermont to help with major flooding.

The CT Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, or DEMHS, said Gov. Ned Lamont authorized the deployment of the state’s Urban Search & Rescue Team.

It was made possible through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The DEMHS said eight members of the rescue team will help with swift water rescue missions.

“I appreciate the [DEMHS] team who quickly went up to Vermont [Monday] to help with the severe flooding they are experiencing,” Lamont said. “Having interstate compacts like this is critical in times of emergency.”

Monday’s storms left up to two months’ worth of rain in Vermont.

Dozens of roads remained closed, including a number along the spine of the Green Mountains.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings and advisories for much of the state from the Massachusetts line north to the Canadian border.

President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Vermont and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide help.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

