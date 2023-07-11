CT mother charged with shooting children returns to court

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A mother accused of killing her daughter and attempting to kill her son is due in court on Tuesday.

Naomi Bell appeared in court back in 2021, pleading not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges.

Bell’s 15-year-old daughter was killed in the shooting, but her 7-year-old son survived.

The shootings occurred inside the families’ Terryville home.

Bell’s husband arrived at the home after the incident to discover that his children had been shot.

She is due back in court on Tuesday in New Britain to face charges of murder with special circumstances and attempted murder with special circumstances.

