Deadly Meriden stabbing may have stemmed from road rage, eyewitness believes

Deadly attack in Meriden may have stemmed from road rage, witnesses say
By Ayah Galal
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A family is grieving the loss of 44-year-old Justin Sloan Sr. after he was stabbed to death in Meriden over the weekend.

According to a 46-page incident report, there were two eyewitnesses.

One of them believes the stabbing may have stemmed over a road rage incident.

Flowers and candles have been placed outside Sloan’s Meriden home.

Some crime scene tape still remains at the scene of the deadly stabbing.

The Sloan was killed after getting stabbed in the chest and neck on Hanover Road.

19-year-old Josue Ortega-Torres was arrested and charged with Sloan’s murder.

According to the Meriden Police case report, Sloan was returning home on Saturday after dropping his son off at work.

An eyewitness saw the two men arguing outside their cars and saw Sloan fall to the ground, adding: “The whole altercation, from what she saw, lasted seconds to a minute at most”

Another eyewitness told police: “He stated he wasn’t sure if the cars were in a chase or just horsing around, but they were ‘unusually close’,” adding it appeared to have been a road rage incident.

“It’s pretty rare that you see something escalate to this point,” said Patrick Cooney, Criminal Defense Attorney. “We see some road rage cases but this is one that’s a bit of an outlier for how serious this got. How quickly, reading the report, we don’t see that very often.”

According to eyewitnesses, Ortega-Torres fled from the scene in his Smart car after the stabbing.

Police were able to track the 19-year-old down to his home with the help of surveillance footage in the area.

“There really is a much greater emphasis on going to get the video when you’re looking at a scene investigation whether it’s a criminal investigation, civil investigation,” Cooney said.

Ortega-Torres refused to leave the house for several hours until he ultimately surrendered to police.

He was arrested and charged with murder and went before a judge on Monday.

As the victim’s family awaits more answers, a local business is helping collect money for the GoFundMe set up in Sloan’s honor.

Sloan’s family is asking for the public’s help with funeral costs.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Sloan. You can find it HERE.

Ortega-Torres is due in court again on August 2 and is being held on a $5-million bond.

