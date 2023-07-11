East Hampton residents vote on contentious budget referendum

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Residents are taking to the polls on Tuesday to decide a hotly debated issue in East Hampton.

A previously proposed $800,000 budget adjustment for the town would have forced cuts of teachers and educational support staff, but now that will be decided by a referendum.

Following several contentious town hall meetings, East Hampton residents are encouraged to cast their ballots beginning on Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Members of the community previously expressed their concerns after it was revealed that five teaching positions would be eliminated, causing larger class sizes with fewer resources for students.

That’s why the town voted at the end of May against cuts to the town’s board of education budget.

Then, following an insurance change that freed up funding, the board of finance chose to take $250,000 out of that deduction.

Now it’s time to hear from families and voters are expected to head to the polls on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 pm.

Residents of the town are expected to find out the fate of the referendum after poll’s close later on this evening.

