Brother of Aaron Hernandez ordered re-arrested on brick-throwing charges at ESPN

FILE - This Thursday, March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez. The brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges in Connecticut, accused of throwing a brick onto the ESPN headquarters campus and eluding police during brief pursuits in other towns. A judge has ordered the re-arrest of Dennis Hernandez after he failed to appear in court last week on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut.(Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(AP) - A judge has ordered the re-arrest of former UConn football player Dennis Hernandez after he failed to appear in court last week on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut.

The 37-year-old, who was known as DJ Hernandez when he played quarterback and wide receiver at UConn in the mid-2000s, was originally arrested in March. Police said he went to ESPN in a car, possibly an Uber, and threw a bag containing a brick and a note over a fence and onto the property before leaving.

The note said: “To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez,” according to police.

Hernandez, the older brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, was scheduled to enter a plea on July 7 to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. He did not show up for that court appearance, according to court records.

No lawyers for Hernandez are listed in court records. Email messages sent to several addresses associated with him were not immediately returned. A phone message seeking comment was also left at the public defender’s office. Hernandez grew up in Bristol and recently had lived in Florida.

His younger brother, Aaron Hernandez, a tight end for the Patriots, killed himself in 2017 in a prison cell while serving a murder sentence.

In March, Bristol police said they received an anonymous complaint from someone who said they were concerned about Dennis Hernandez because he said he wanted to destroy property at the state Capitol and at ESPN.

ESPN has declined comment other than to say in a statement that it is cooperating with police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

