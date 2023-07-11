Ferry Park in Rocky Hill closed due to rising levels on the Connecticut River

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Ferry Park in Rocky Hill will be closed until further notice, according to the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Craig Bowman, director of the Parks department, said it was because of the continued rising levels on the Connecticut River.

“This includes all boating and fishing docks as well as the parking lot and ferry service,” Bowman said on Tuesday. “For your own safety, please stay away from the park! Our department will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates when necessary.”

The torrential rains on Monday swelled rivers like the Connecticut River.

Flood warnings remain in place along its banks. See the current alerts here.

