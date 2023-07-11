GREAT KIDS: 7 kids team up to make music video

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A music producer teamed up with a youth mentor in Meriden who helps teens connect with their own community.

A group of kids, part of the Ball Headz mentoring program wrote, produced, and created music along with the music video.

It was a song with a message from seven kids who had a lot to say according to 13-year-old Amalia Soto.

“When I found out that I could write a song with people from my community and create a music video, it was a great opportunity for me,” said Amalia.

Each kid played their part in the newly created song “Around We Go” which 18-year old Jaxon Mitchell said took a lot of work.

“It wasn’t easy at all. The first few times we came together it was very rough,” said Jaxon. “We didn’t even pick a beat.”

“The hardest part was probably in the studio,” said 12-year-old Heaven Milillo-Rodriguez. “I had a lot of trouble because I was a bit nervous.”

In the end, they came together learning every facet of the music business.

KC Makes Music in Meriden helped guide the whole process using his state of the art studio and equipment.

“The goal of the program is to create a song beginning to end, right? And show the kids everything that goes into making a song,” said KC Makes Music. “I don’t want to say that this is the best group I’ve done, but this is the best group I’ve ever done.”

For the kids, they couldn’t be happier with the song and video as they learned a lot about themselves along the way.

“That if I actually put in the confidence, I could actually make music,” said 17-year-old Brendan Stankiewicz.

It was a process that gave these young gifted music makers a chance to show just how empowering the power of music is.

