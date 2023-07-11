I-95 south congested in Branford following two-vehicle crash
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A two-vehicle crash closed a portion of Interstate 95 southbound in Branford on Tuesday morning.
A lane has since reopened; however, a backup of more than 5 miles was reported.
The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 55 and 54.
It was first reported around 7:45 a.m.
No injuries were reported, according to state police.
There’s no word on a cause.
