I-95 south congested in Branford following two-vehicle crash

BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A two-vehicle crash closed a portion of Interstate 95 southbound in Branford on Tuesday morning.

A lane has since reopened; however, a backup of more than 5 miles was reported.

The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 55 and 54.

It was first reported around 7:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported, according to state police.

There’s no word on a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.