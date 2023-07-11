I-Team: Most homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover flood damage

(WFSB) - Communities around Connecticut are cleaning up after all the rain and flooding over the last week.

However, most homeowner’s policies will not cover the damage.

Suzanne Kiniry, Sandra Baker and Silas Smith all live at the Cedar Hollow Condos in Rocky Hill.

They watched Tuesday as items from their home were taken out covered in mud and thrown away in a dumpster.

“My parents personal things, they’re gone now. My brother’s. Treasures that you have, Christmas items,” said Baker.

On July 3rd, water came rushing into the condos. Some took on as much as 8 feet.

A week later, several of the units still can’t be lived in due to the mold and water.

Kiniry, Baker and Smith all got the same answer from their insurance companies.

“It’s a flood you don’t have flood insurance,” said Kiniry.

Insurance companies treat water damage and flood damage differently. You typically need separate flood insurance to get anything covered.

“A flood is what they consider water from the outside grounds coming into your property,” said Chris Paradiso with Paradiso Insurance.

Paradiso says they are seeing more claims from people who have flood damage but don’t live in a flood zone. He suggests talking to an insurance agent about whether you should purchase flood insurance no matter where you live. You should consider things like how deep the wells are in your area.

“I wouldn’t recommend it to everybody, but I think it’s something that needs to be in a conversation with everybody,” said Paradiso.

The Cedar Hollow condos are not in a flood zone. Baker believes this should be treated differently by insurance because the flood may have been partially caused by the construction of the Kelson Row apartments behind them. The Rocky Hill Fire department told WFSB the flood was partially caused by retention pond at the construction site breaking.

Channel 3 called the number listed for the developer, Belfonti Companies, Tuesday. The woman who answered said Mr. Belfonti was out of town until next week and not taking calls.

Kiniry is hoping someone steps in soon to help get them back in their homes.

“We just need help right now. We’re not asking for much. We just need help. We can’t live here,” said Kiniry.

The CT Insurance Department shared information for homeowners on the recent flooding:

With the recent heavy rainfall impacting Connecticut, it’s essential for homeowners and businesses to understand the recovery process and are reminded that generally homeowners’ and business insurance policies do not cover flood damage. For information on flood insurance, visit FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) website.

Here are some tips from CID to assist in the recovery process if you have experienced flood damage.

Contact Your Flood Insurance Provider: If you have flood insurance, notify your provider promptly to start your claim process.

Document the Damage: Before making any repairs or cleaning up, document the damage through photographs or videos. This evidence will support your claim and help ensure a fair settlement.

Review Your Flood Insurance Policy: Carefully review your policy to understand the coverage you have and any specific requirements for filing a claim.

Secure Your Property: Take measures to secure your property and prevent further damage. Consult with your insurance provider to confirm if these measures are eligible for reimbursement.

Seek Repair Estimates: Obtain estimates from multiple licensed contractors experienced in handling insurance claims. Consider factors such as cost and timeline before making a decision.

Verify Contractor’s License: Visit the Department of Consumer Protection’s website to verify a contractor’s license. Follow the provided steps for assurance.

To verify a contractor’s license, visit the Department of Consumer Protection’s website and follow the steps provided.

Seek Assistance: Explore available resources offered by local, state, or federal agencies to find additional support during the recovery process.

As always, the CID is ready to assist you with any questions related to coverage or claims. Contact our Consumer Affairs team or find more information on our website. We are here to help you through this challenging time.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.