Inmate charged with killing his mother dies at a correctional institution

By Kristina Russo
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Correction is investigating an inmate death at the Garner Correctional Institution.

The inmate was identified as 34-year old Eric Meagan from New Milford.

This incident occurred at approximately 3:27 p.m. on July 10 when a correctional staff member conducted a routine tour.

Meagan was the only individual in the cell at the time.

Paramedics on scene at the Garner Facility contacted the Emergency Room Doctor of the local hospital who authorized the presumption of death.

According to the Department of Correction, Meagan was unsentenced and had been charged with Murder.

On Monday June 5, Meagan called 911 to report that he killed his mother in the area of the Still River near Harrybrook Park.

He entered the New Haven Correctional Center on June 6 and was transferred to the Garner Correctional Institution on June 15.

The exact manner and cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

