‘John Doe’ found deceased at mouth of Connecticut River

OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple agencies responded to a body found at the mouth of the Connecticut River in Old Lyme Monday evening.

The man’s body was found near the Black Hall River area, a DEEP spokesperson said.

The Old Lyme Fire Department was notified of the discovery around 7:00 p.m. Monday.

According to the Old Lyme Fire Department, the man has been classified as a John Doe by state police. There is no word on how old the man was.

State police assumed the investigation and said they are investigating a suspicious incident.

The investigation is in it’s infancy stages and more information will be provided as the investigation continues.

No other information was immediately available.

