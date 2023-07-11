Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Milford police seek to identify suspects wanted for motor vehicle violations

Milford Police
Milford Police(WFSB File)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Milford are looking to identify suspects wanted for motor vehicle violations over the weekend.

The violations happened Saturday on Boston Post Road, police said.

Milford police posted images of the suspects and vehicles on social media:

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective Anania at 203-783-4734 or by email at manania@milfordct.gov.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday July 11. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A break from the rain, also high humidity!
CT River Body Old Lyme - WFSB
Man found dead at mouth of Connecticut River
A man was pulled from the Connecticut River in Portland on July 8, He later died at the hospital.
Man dies at hospital after being pulled from Connecticut River in Portland
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday

Latest News

A rescue team from Connecticut helped crews in Vermont rescue pets and residents from flooded...
CT emergency crews head to VT to help with catastrophic flooding
Man that admitted to drowning mother on 911 call dies at correctional institution.
Inmate charged with killing his mother dies at a correctional institution
FILE - This Thursday, March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department...
Brother of Aaron Hernandez ordered re-arrested on brick-throwing charges at ESPN
Ferry Park in Rocky Hill was closed on July 11 because of rising levels from the Connecticut...
Ferry Park in Rocky Hill closed due to rising levels on the Connecticut River