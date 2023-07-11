Milford police seek to identify suspects wanted for motor vehicle violations

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Milford are looking to identify suspects wanted for motor vehicle violations over the weekend.

The violations happened Saturday on Boston Post Road, police said.

Milford police posted images of the suspects and vehicles on social media:

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective Anania at 203-783-4734 or by email at manania@milfordct.gov.

