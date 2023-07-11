Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Route 9 south closed in Cromwell following crash

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Route 9 southbound is closed in Cromwell Tuesday afternoon because of a crash.

The Department of Public Transportation said the highway is closed between Exits 27 and 24.

There are multiple vehicles involved, according to the DOT.

It was reported around 4:10 p.m.

State police said minor injuries are reported.

You can follow traffic updates HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday
CT River Body Old Lyme - WFSB
Man found dead at mouth of Connecticut River
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday July 11. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A break from the rain, also high humidity!
A man was pulled from the Connecticut River in Portland on July 8, He later died at the hospital.
Man dies at hospital after being pulled from Connecticut River in Portland
Clemons provided a false name and identification when stopped by police for speeding.
Police arrest a woman for impersonation

Latest News

I-95 Branford backup - WFSB
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 backed up in Branford
I-95 Branford backup - WFSB
I-95 south congested in Branford following two-vehicle crash
Tractor trailer rollover closes highway ramp in South Windsor.
Highway ramp reopens in South Windsor after tractor trailer rollover
The traffic signal at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and the I-84 West Exit 62 ramps...
Busy Manchester intersection expected to operate without traffic lights for about 2 weeks