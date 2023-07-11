Route 9 south closed in Cromwell following crash
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Route 9 southbound is closed in Cromwell Tuesday afternoon because of a crash.
The Department of Public Transportation said the highway is closed between Exits 27 and 24.
There are multiple vehicles involved, according to the DOT.
It was reported around 4:10 p.m.
State police said minor injuries are reported.
You can follow traffic updates HERE.
