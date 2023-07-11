Teen girls arrested for fight, attack on security officer at CT movie theater

TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - A group of girls was arrested for a fight and an attack on a security officer at a movie theater in Trumbull.

The incident happened on Friday around 9 p.m. at the AMC Theatre on Quarry Road.

Trumbull police said they received a report about a fight that involved groups of juveniles, and that a security officer had to use pepper spray to break it up.

The Bridgeport Police Department was also requested and responded to help.

“The group of youths began fighting in the theater causing the security guard intervene and break up the fight, but he was punched in the back of the head attempting to do so,” Trumbull police said. “The guard then deployed his pepper spray when he came under attack by the group of girls, as he was also struck in his face with a full drink.”

Trumbull emergency medical services responded to treat a few minor injuries and pepper spray exposure, but all parties refused to be transported to a hospital, police said.

Three 16-year-old girls from Bridgeport were arrested and charged with breach of peace and assault on public safely personnel. They were all released to their guardians on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.