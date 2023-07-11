Terryville man killed in Idaho motorcycle accident

(WFSB) - A man from Terryville died in a motorcycle accident in Idaho last week.

Idaho State police responded to an accident on US12 near milepost 40 around 12:04 p.m. last Thursday.

A 75-year-old Terryville man was traveling east on his motorcycle when a man from Sidney, British Columbia made an illegal pass around a state dump truck and struck him head on.

State police said the man from Terryville was operating a Honda GL1800 and the man from British Columbia was operating a Ducati Multistrand motorcycle.

The 55-year-old man from British Columbia was transported to a local hospital via air ambulance. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The Terryville man was pronounced deceased on scene. The man has not been identified by police.

Idaho state police said evidence indicates that helmets were worn at the time of the crash.

Traffic was blocked in both directions for roughly four hours.

Next of kin has been notified.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.