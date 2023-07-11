Summer Escapes
Three state park swimming areas off limits

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield. (file)
Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield. (file)(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three state park swimming areas were closed on Tuesday as a results of high bacteria levels.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced that Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk) in Chester, Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield, and Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford had their swimming areas closed to the public.

DEEP said it tests for indicator bacteria, which are not disease-causing pathogens. However, they are one of the tools used by public health and DEEP officials to evaluate the potential for contamination of waterbodies.

Closures like these typically happen after heavy rainfall events, such as what happened between Sunday and Monday in the state.

The state parks themselves remained open. Only the swimming areas were impacted.

