Uptick in juvenile crime calls West Haven curfew into question

West Haven officials are re-examining their curfew ordinance now that there has been an uptick in juvenile crime.
By Hector Molina
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - West Haven officials are re-examining their curfew ordinance now that there has been an uptick in juvenile crime.

Officials are looking into ways to enforce the curfew as well as debating if the curfew needs to be earlier.

City councilwoman Bridgette Hoskie says that the crimes have escalated from just “kids being kids” to impacting resident’s daily lives.

Hoskie said a few recent incidents included vandalism at a local Family Dollar and other businesses.

“They’re surrounding cars and kicking them and harassing people going into a store and vandalizing it and going into a restaurant and causing a scene,” said Hoskie.

She said some residents are questioning their safety.

West Haven resident Lisa McNellis shares those concerns.

“They come in groups of bikes and one time they were even on top of the building next to the old Savin Rock conference center. My friend and I were almost hit by a bike,” said McNellis.

The city already has an ordinance in place forbidding any unaccompanied minor to be out between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

While councilors and residents agree that an enforced curfew with an increased police presence sounds like a good idea, it isn’t practical.

“We’re down 30 officers in our city, we’re fighting to get our officers a pension to retain them. It’s impractical to have them enforce a curfew,” said Hoskie.

She said a realistic option was to increase recreational opportunities to keep them busy.

“We don’t have a community center, we don’t have things other cities have to keep our youth engaged. My father always said a bored kid is a dangerous kid,” said Hoskie.

This is a topic that will be brought up at the next town council meeting on July 24.

