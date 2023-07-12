Summer Escapes
13-year-old charged after trying to rob a Wallingford gas station at knifepoint

Wallingford police.
Wallingford police.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A 13-year-old was charged after allegedly trying to rob a gas station in Wallingford at knifepoint, according to police.

Authorities said it happened Tuesday at the Citgo on Quinnipiac Street.

Officers responded for the report of a boy wearing a red mask and black clothes. He had a knife in his hand, police said.

Police learned the boy pointed a knife at the cashier and demanded money from the cash register.

“The cashier realized it was a kid and told him ‘no,’” said Wallingford police.

The boy then ran away on Geneva Avenue.

Officers then apprehended him on Bull Avenue.

Wallingford police said the 13-year-old was arrested and charged with robbery first-degree.

He is due in court on July 18.

