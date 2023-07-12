Summer Escapes
14-year-old girl from Rocky Hill reported missing

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing teenage girl from Rocky Hill.

State police said 14-year-old Pearl Patel was last seen on Tuesday.

Pearl Patel, 14, of Rocky Hill, was last seen leaving her home on July 11, according to police.
Pearl Patel, 14, of Rocky Hill, was last seen leaving her home on July 11, according to police.(Rocky Hill police)

Rocky Hill police said she left her home in the area of Windy Hill Lane around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Troopers described her as standing 5 feet tall and weighing about 110 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Pearl was last seen wearing dark flannel pajama pants and a red tank top.

Anyone with information about her whereabout was asked to contact Rocky Hill police at 860-257-7640.

