14-year-old girl from Rocky Hill reported missing
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing teenage girl from Rocky Hill.
State police said 14-year-old Pearl Patel was last seen on Tuesday.
Rocky Hill police said she left her home in the area of Windy Hill Lane around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Troopers described her as standing 5 feet tall and weighing about 110 pounds.
She has black hair and brown eyes.
Pearl was last seen wearing dark flannel pajama pants and a red tank top.
Anyone with information about her whereabout was asked to contact Rocky Hill police at 860-257-7640.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.