Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

Three are dead, 14 are injured in a Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois.
By Meghan McKinzie and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A Greyhound bus crash involving multiple semi-trucks left three dead and fourteen injured.

Illinois State Police told News 4 the Greyhound bus hit three semi-trucks that were parked in the off ramp on a rest stop on westbound I-70 just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the Greyhound bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis.

Authorities confirmed three people on the bus were killed and 14 were seriously injured in crash, involving the Greyhound bus and multiple semi-trucks. They also stated that no one in the trucks were injured.

Four were transported on a helicopter and 10 more were rushed to the local hospitals by ambulance.

Greyhound bus officials released a statement saying, “We can confirm an incident occurred this morning involving Greyhound schedule number 1675 traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital. Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers.”

Westbound traffic is still backed up for miles, and the highway is still closed.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday
CT River Body Old Lyme - WFSB
Man found dead at mouth of Connecticut River
Searchers have found the body of a girl on the autism spectrum who went missing on Sunday.
Missing 7-year-old girl found dead in Massachusetts
no swimming Rocky Neck - WFSB
Four state park swimming areas off limits due to high bacteria levels
Man that admitted to drowning mother on 911 call dies at correctional institution.
Inmate charged with killing his mother dies at a correctional institution

Latest News

Alicia Morgan was wanted on multiple warrants from Windsor Locks, Vernon and Enfield police.
Windsor Locks police arrest woman on drug charges as she leaves Hartford Hospital
The Storm-0558 hackers used forged authentication tokens — pieces of information used to verify...
China-based hackers have breached government and individual email accounts, Microsoft says
East Hampton budget referendum - wfsb
East Hampton residents vote on contentious budget referendum
no swimming Rocky Neck - WFSB
Four state park swimming areas off limits due to high bacteria levels
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023....
3 tax prep firms shared ‘extraordinarily sensitive’ data about taxpayers with Meta, lawmakers say