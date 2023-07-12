Summer Escapes
Argument happened before deadly crash in New Britain

A crash closed part of Stanley Street in New Britain the evening of July 11.
A crash closed part of Stanley Street in New Britain the evening of July 11.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - One person died and another was hurt in a crash that happened late Tuesday night in New Britain.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. at the corner of Park and Stanley streets, according to Mayor Erin Stewart’s office.

Officials noted that there was an argument that led up to the crash.

Part of Stanley Street was closed Tuesday night for the investigation.

No other details were released.

