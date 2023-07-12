Audi driver killed in South Windsor crash following motor vehicle violation

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted by police for a motor vehicle violation was killed on a one-car crash that happened in South Windsor overnight.

According to police, the driver of an Audi sedan crashed near the intersection of Nevers and Graham roads.

A passerby alerted police around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The male driver was determined to be the only occupant. Despite live saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“During the investigation, it was determined that the Audi sedan was the subject of an attempted motor vehicle stop earlier in the night by [a South Windsor] officer after the vehicle was observed committing a motor vehicle violation,” police said in a news release.

Police said the driver was identified, but that his identity would be released after his family was notified.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact Officer Konrad Rozwadowski at 860-645-5560 or at rozwadowskir@manchesterct.gov.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.