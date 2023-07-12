Biden’s Small Business Administrator stops by small businesses in New Haven County

Conn. (WFSB) - A member of President Biden’s cabinet spent the day in New Haven County talking with small business owners.

Small Business Administrator Isabella Guzman stopped by Penn Globe in North Branford Tuesday to speak with owner Marcia Lafemina. The stop was a part of the president’s Investing in America tour.

Penn Globe is a small and historic business. Lafemina says the business is the oldest outdoor street lighting company in the country.

She says you’ve likely seen their fixtures before, even if you don’t know it.

“Especially in the historic, I’ll say the original 13 colonies, definitely a really good chance of seeing our light fixtures,” said Lafemina.

Guzman is hoping to encourage entrepreneurship.

“We need entrepreneurship for innovation and competition and of course small business is the fabric of our neighborhoods,” said Guzman.

Many small businesses have been struggling coming out of the pandemic and dealing with inflation.

“Hiring, finding workforce, retaining workforce while inflation has cooled. They’re navigating a whole operational system for themselves, pricing, making sure they’re knowledgeable and competitive in the marketplace,” said Guzman.

The tour began in New Haven, stopping by G Café and a pottery shop on Orange Street. The tour made a stop at a Chabaso Bakery, a well-known spot in New Haven.

Last year the bakery won the Family-Owned Small Business of the Year award because of their focus on hiring resettled Afghan refugees.

The Small Business Administration says it’s trying to lift small businesses offering loans, mentorship, and support.

“We’re reforming our programs so that our small businesses can come and take advantage of those invest in America opportunities,” said Guzman.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.