Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Clean up continues after flooding in Ludlow, Vermont

Cleanup continues after flooding in Vermont
By Dylan Fearon
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, VT (WFSB) - The cleanup continues after flooding has damaged several areas of Vermont.

The well-known ski area Okemo Mountain was flooded and closed earlier this week. Crews are working to clean up the damage.

The road leading up to the mountain buckled and collapsed, bringing an abandoned Toyota Camry wit it.

Residents tell Channel 3 that the recent storm damage was worse than Hurricane Irene.

Emergency crews from Connecticut were called up to help locals fix up the damage to businesses, roads, and homes.

Cleanup from catastrophic flooding in Vermont continues

One local business, Eight Oh Brew is a local popular spot that suffered significant damage.

Owner David took Channel 3 inside, showing us the damage to his bar.

He’s only owned the bar for a year. Now there’s no power and the place is filled with mud.

West Haven native Jamie Russello moved to Ludlow three years ago.

He says he is shocked by the damage this flooding has caused.

“When you see it in person it’s unbelievable. You see all the restaurants and they’re just destroyed. It’s sad. These people have to regroup, rebuild,” said Russello,

Despite the damage that surrounds them, Ludlow residents have kept their spirits up.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday
Jose Rios.
Man charged with murder after supposedly ‘driving at’ victims
CT River Body Old Lyme - WFSB
Man found dead at mouth of Connecticut River
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Thursday will be hot and humid, and there is a chance for...
Technical Discussion: Heat, oppressive humidity... and, an ALERT for flooding concerns!
no swimming Rocky Neck - WFSB
Swimming areas off limits due to high bacteria levels

Latest News

Warning systems in place at Connecticut beaches to help people stay safe
Warning systems in place at Connecticut beaches to help people stay safe
New Haven Police Generic
Dead dog found in milk crate may have been shot; $2,000 reward offered
The driver was arrested for speeding.
Driver busted for going 69 mph in a 30 mph zone
Cleanup continues after flooding in Vermont
Cleanup continues after flooding in Vermont