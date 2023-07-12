Clean up continues after flooding in Ludlow, Vermont

LUDLOW, VT (WFSB) - The cleanup continues after flooding has damaged several areas of Vermont.

The well-known ski area Okemo Mountain was flooded and closed earlier this week. Crews are working to clean up the damage.

The road leading up to the mountain buckled and collapsed, bringing an abandoned Toyota Camry wit it.

Residents tell Channel 3 that the recent storm damage was worse than Hurricane Irene.

Emergency crews from Connecticut were called up to help locals fix up the damage to businesses, roads, and homes.

One local business, Eight Oh Brew is a local popular spot that suffered significant damage.

Owner David took Channel 3 inside, showing us the damage to his bar.

He’s only owned the bar for a year. Now there’s no power and the place is filled with mud.

West Haven native Jamie Russello moved to Ludlow three years ago.

He says he is shocked by the damage this flooding has caused.

“When you see it in person it’s unbelievable. You see all the restaurants and they’re just destroyed. It’s sad. These people have to regroup, rebuild,” said Russello,

Despite the damage that surrounds them, Ludlow residents have kept their spirits up.

