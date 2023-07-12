Connecticut man dies from injuries suffered in Cape Cod hit-and-run

WELLFLEET, MA (WFSB) – A Connecticut man died after being struck by a driver in Cape Cod earlier this week.

Police said the hit-and-run happened Monday night on Route 6 in the town of Wellfleet. Officers were called to the scene at 9:41 p.m.

A man was lying unresponsive in the road with visible, severe head injuries, police said.

“Immediate lifesaving measures were administered by officers of the Wellfleet Police Department and rescue personnel from the Wellfleet Fire Department within minutes of the call,” police said.

Med Flight to Boston was requested, but not available due to the weather, said police. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

The man died from his injuries on Tuesday, police said.

Authorities identified the man as 59-year-old Jeffery Richardson of Brookfield.

The incident is still under investigation.

“We are specifically looking for any vehicle with damage to the passenger side, including the passenger side mirror,” said Wellfleet police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Wellfleet Police Sgt. Nicholas Daley.

