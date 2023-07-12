Summer Escapes
Dead dog found in milk crate may have been shot; $2,000 reward offered

New Haven Police Generic
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police believe a dead dog that was found in a milk crate may have been shot.

Authorities said the investigation began on July 8.

A resident told police the dog was found dead in a milk crate on Poplar Street.

New Haven police officers responded and requested help from animal control officers.

Animal control officers believe the dog may have been shot, police said.

“The dog, now known as Justice, was transported to a local veterinary hospital, where his injuries were deemed consistent with a gunshot wound,” said New Haven police. “A full necropsy was scheduled to be conducted to uncover additional information.”

The animal rights organization Desmond’s Army is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of who is responsible for Justice’s death.

“New Haven Police and Animal Control Officers are urging the public to come forward with any information that can help the investigation,” authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police Sergeant Macuirzynski with the Shooting Task Force at 475-224-0143.

Police said animal control is finding more abused dogs in need of medical care.

