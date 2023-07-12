Summer Escapes
Driver busted for going 69 mph in a 30 mph zone

By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A driver was arrested for allegedly going 69 mph in a 30 mph zone in Enfield, according to police.

It happened Tuesday, authorities said.

The Enfield Police Traffic Division was conducting laser enforcement at the intersection of Elm Street (Route 220) and Thomas Street, police said.

The driver was arrested for speeding.

“Our motor vehicle enforcement efforts continue throughout town to keep our streets safe,” Enfield police said.

