Fireworks show happening Tuesday night in Vernon

July in the Sky fireworks show happening Tuesday in Vernon
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Vernon’s July in the Sky fireworks show is happening Tuesday night.

People are out and have their spots already for the show.

Not only are there fireworks Tuesday night, but there are two awesome places with fun things to do before viewing the fireworks.

One is in downtown Vernon where the Push Pull and Petal Patriotic Parade is just about to start.

At Henry Park there are bounce houses, food trucks, and live music.

Set up for the show started at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A cool fact is that it’s all controlled electronically.

They can control what they’re shooting off just on a computer at a safe distance.

Mayor Dan Champagne is happy the community is coming together.

“It does bring everybody together and everybody has a great time,” Champagne said. “Having it here in downtown and it’s been like this for a long time. It opens it up to so many more people because you can see them all the way from Ellington and further.”

The fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

