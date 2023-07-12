Library board keeps controversial sex-ed books available

OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - Two controversial sex education books will remain at an Old Lyme public library after some asked for their removal.

“You Know Sex” and “Let’s Talk About It” discuss sex education for teens.

Over 100 local residents signed a letter in June expressing their displeasure with the book’s presence in the library’s teen and tween collection.

The letter asked the board of trustees to review the books offered within that section of the library.

After careful review, they announced on Tuesday that both will remain in the collection, stating:

“After careful consideration, the Old Lyme Phoebe Griffin Noyes Library Board of Trustees has determined that the books You Know, Sex: Bodies, Gender, Puberty, and Other Things by Cory Silverberg and Fiona Smyth and Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human by Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan meet the selection criteria as stated in The Library’s Collection Development Policy for inclusion in the Library’s Teen/Tween collection.”

The Board stated that they “recognize that many materials are controversial and that any given item may offend some patrons.”

They went on to add that selection of materials will not be made on the basis of anticipated approval or disapproval, but solely on the basis of the principles stated in the policy.

