Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Multiple Portuguese Man-of-War spotted along Rhode Island beaches

A Portuguese Man-of-war was found at Scarborough North State Beach in Narragansett on July 10.
A Portuguese Man-of-war was found at Scarborough North State Beach in Narragansett on July 10.(Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NARRAGANSETT, RI (WFSB) - Environmental officials in Rhode Island warned beachgoers that multiple Portuguese Man-of-War were recently spotted at beaches.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, or DEM, said the organisms were seen at Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett on Monday and at Roger Wheeler State Beach and East Matunuck State Beach on Tuesday.

“DEM is flying purple flags at these locations to warn of dangerous marine life,” the department wrote on social media. “Swimmers should be on the lookout for balloon-like objects floating on top of the water.”

The DEM described the jellyfish-like sea creatures as having long tentacles and a painful sting.

It said they were likely coming up on the Gulf Stream from southern waters and brought to shore by southerly winds.

“This marine event may continue for a little while but is typically short-lived,” the DEM said. “DEM staff will continue monitoring all ocean beaches for signs of them.”

The tentacles of the man-of-war can grow to 30 feet and longer, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. They contain “stinging nematocysts,” microscopic capsules loaded with coiled barbed tubes that deliver venom capable of paralyzing and killing small fish and crustaceans.

Environmental officials said a man-of-war sting should be treated by carefully by removing the remaining tentacles with fine tweezers or a gloved hand. A plastic bag works in a pinch. Then, rinsing the affected area with white vinegar to prevent any remaining stinging cells from firing. Finally, soak the skin in hot but not scalding water, or shower for at least 20 minutes. The heat will denature the protein in the venom. If symptoms do not disappear or the pain worsens, people should contact a healthcare provider.

“Once the man-of-war enters the surf zone, the tentacles can break apart and sting even while unattached,” the DEM warned. “The sting is very painful and can leave scars on people with more sensitive skin.”

If beachgoers find what they believe is a man-of-war, they were warned to avoid touching them and report them to beach staff.

“DEM staff remove them to prevent beachgoers from getting stung, as nematocysts can still sting even after death,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday
CT River Body Old Lyme - WFSB
Man found dead at mouth of Connecticut River
no swimming Rocky Neck - WFSB
Four state park swimming areas off limits due to high bacteria levels
Searchers have found the body of a girl on the autism spectrum who went missing on Sunday.
Missing 7-year-old girl found dead in Massachusetts
Clemons provided a false name and identification when stopped by police for speeding.
Police arrest a woman for impersonation

Latest News

A crash closed part of Stanley Street in New Britain the evening of July 11.
Man charged with murder following deadly crash in New Britain
Magnifying glass search generic
14-year-old girl from Rocky Hill found safe
South Windsor police (file)
Audi driver killed in South Windsor crash following motor vehicle violation
Alicia Morgan was wanted on multiple warrants from Windsor Locks, Vernon and Enfield police.
Windsor Locks police arrest woman on drug charges as she leaves Hartford Hospital