Multiple Portuguese Man-of-War spotted along Rhode Island beaches

NARRAGANSETT, RI (WFSB) - Environmental officials in Rhode Island warned beachgoers that multiple Portuguese Man-of-War were recently spotted at beaches.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, or DEM, said the organisms were seen at Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett on Monday and at Roger Wheeler State Beach and East Matunuck State Beach on Tuesday.

“DEM is flying purple flags at these locations to warn of dangerous marine life,” the department wrote on social media. “Swimmers should be on the lookout for balloon-like objects floating on top of the water.”

The DEM described the jellyfish-like sea creatures as having long tentacles and a painful sting.

It said they were likely coming up on the Gulf Stream from southern waters and brought to shore by southerly winds.

“This marine event may continue for a little while but is typically short-lived,” the DEM said. “DEM staff will continue monitoring all ocean beaches for signs of them.”

The tentacles of the man-of-war can grow to 30 feet and longer, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. They contain “stinging nematocysts,” microscopic capsules loaded with coiled barbed tubes that deliver venom capable of paralyzing and killing small fish and crustaceans.

Environmental officials said a man-of-war sting should be treated by carefully by removing the remaining tentacles with fine tweezers or a gloved hand. A plastic bag works in a pinch. Then, rinsing the affected area with white vinegar to prevent any remaining stinging cells from firing. Finally, soak the skin in hot but not scalding water, or shower for at least 20 minutes. The heat will denature the protein in the venom. If symptoms do not disappear or the pain worsens, people should contact a healthcare provider.

“Once the man-of-war enters the surf zone, the tentacles can break apart and sting even while unattached,” the DEM warned. “The sting is very painful and can leave scars on people with more sensitive skin.”

If beachgoers find what they believe is a man-of-war, they were warned to avoid touching them and report them to beach staff.

“DEM staff remove them to prevent beachgoers from getting stung, as nematocysts can still sting even after death,” the department said.

