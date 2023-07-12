Parts of Connecticut River continue to rise

(WFSB) - Parts of the Connecticut River are still rising Wednesday evening.

“Just wow. I can’t believe it’s so high,” said Alex Roche of New Britain.

Roche visits East Hartford’s Great River Park frequently.

“Typically you can walk down. I usually take walks down here,” Roche said. “It’s sad too because this is where I spend my breaks.”

The park will remain closed until water levels recede.

Stairs are submerged and water levels got higher throughout the day.

The Riverfront Recapture closed all of its parks, riverwalks and boat launches due to the flooding.

“As the river continues to rise, we have to check on the different docs throughout our four parks. And make adjustments. Intention lines and runaway chains,” said Chris Hayes, Director of Operations for Riverfront Recapture.

Hayes said that water levels in the area are about 15-feet higher than what we’d normally see this time of year.

“We expect it to crest tomorrow. And then once the river has crested, then it’s all about putting everything back together and getting all of our programming back as soon as possible,” Hayes said.

Further up the Connecticut River in Windsor is a similar scene.

The Windsor Meadows State Park is also seeing substantial flooding.

“We usually sit down there,” said Robert Richardson of New Britain.

The park benches and grill that Robert Richards usually uses with his friends are covered in water.

He hopes others take safety seriously.

“When it’s flooded, turn around please. Don’t drown,” Richards said.

The sounds of summer concert that was scheduled for tomorrow here at great river park has been canceled because of the flooding.

Riverfront Recapture said its food truck festival scheduled for next week will still go on as planned.

