Rising water levels in Connecticut River floods nearby farm

Conn. (WFSB) - Water levels in the Connecticut River are still on the rise.

Even though the rain is gone, flooding is becoming a growing issue for farms along the Connecticut River.

Tony Botticello, owner of Botticello farms in Glastonbury, saw flooding at his farm Tuesday evening.

The flooding continued to worsen overnight into the early morning hours.

The farm sits on 120 acres of land. 60 of those acres is corn, the rest is produce. A part of those 60 acres of corn now looks like it’s a part of the Connecticut River.

The water is not exactly clean either, Botticello said.

“There’s wood floating in there, there’s probably fish,” said Botticello.

That means months of manual labor went down the drain.

“I got these guys that come here every year and they’re like family to me. If I lose everything, what do I do? Send them home? They count on this job to get them through,” said Botticello.

The river is expected to crest near his farm by Wednesday.

Botticello says there is nothing he could do but wait it out.

“My father used to say ‘If you want to gamble take all your money and put it in the ground and see if it grows.’ And that’s what we do,” said Botticello.

NOAA predicted the Connecticut River levels will rise to 23 inches, which means nearby roads could see flooding in the coming days as well.

East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said several streets could see flooding including:

All streets west of Prospect St.

Pitkin St. from May St.

West to the Connecticut River and along East River Dr.

West of the Route 2 overpass.

All streets between Prospect St. and Floradale Dr.

