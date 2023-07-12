VIDEO: Vehicle goes up in flames on I-95

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A vehicle went up in flames after a crash on I-95 in Bridgeport on Wednesday morning.

A crash was reported near exit 27 on I-95 northbound around 5:38 a.m.

It took place on the off-ramp to Rt. 8 northbound.

A wrecked vehicle could be seen going up in flames on a traffic camera in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

