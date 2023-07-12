VIDEO: Vehicle goes up in flames on I-95
A wrecked vehicle was engulfed in flames after a crash on an off-ramp.
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A vehicle went up in flames after a crash on I-95 in Bridgeport on Wednesday morning.
A crash was reported near exit 27 on I-95 northbound around 5:38 a.m.
It took place on the off-ramp to Rt. 8 northbound.
A wrecked vehicle could be seen going up in flames on a traffic camera in the area.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a Developing Story. Stay with Channel 3 for Updates.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.