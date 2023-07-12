Summer Escapes
Warning systems in place at Connecticut beaches to help people stay safe
By Matt McFarland
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WFSB) - A couple of beaches around Connecticut are closed due to bacteria, but that’s not the only reason why a beach may close.

Local beaches utilize several tools to help keep beachgoers stay safe in the water. They put up signs warning them of potential dangers in the water.

At West Haven’s Sea Bluff Beach, signs in the sand let beachgoers know the water was off limits. If that’s not enough, lifeguards reiterated that swimming was not allowed.

Down the coast at Silver Sands, there are lifeguards and flags indicating the swimming conditions are.

The flag system is similar to stoplights.

Green means lifeguards are on duty and actively watching, yellow means medium hazard, and red means the water is closed to swimming.

While beaches here can be impacted by bacteria or a high current, neighboring Rhode Island and Massachusetts can be effected by dangerous marine life.

That includes animals like shark, jellyfish, and Portuguese man-of-war which was recently spotted at Scarborough State Park in Narragansett. In that instance, a purple flag would be raised.

DEEP says Connecticut currently doesn’t use the purple flag because there is no constant need yet. They would address temporary issues like a bluefish swarm by flying a red flag, keeping people out of the water until they disperse.

