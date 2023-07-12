Windsor Locks police arrest woman on drug charges as she leaves Hartford Hospital

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Windsor Locks police arrested a woman on multiple warrants as she left Hartford Hospital.

Police said 25-year-old Alicia Morgan, whose last known address was a Ramada Inn in Windsor Locks, was wanted as part of investigations in Windsor Locks, Vernon and Enfield.

Alicia Morgan was wanted on multiple warrants from Windsor Locks, Vernon and Enfield police. (Windsor Locks police)

Windsor Locks detectives said they received information that Morgan would be leaving Hartford Hospital on July 10.

They said they waited for her to leave the facility on Seymour Street, then arrested her without incident.

Morgan’s Windsor Locks warrant charged her with multiple counts of various illegal drug activity and violation of probation.

Before she was brought back to the Windsor Locks Police Department, police said a search of her revealed 40 small bags of fentanyl, 2.8 grams of cocaine, and syringes. The items were secured as evidence for further investigation.

Police said Morgan had two warrants from Vernon police and one from Enfield. The bonds for all of the warrants totaled $90,000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.