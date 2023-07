WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – Police in Wolcott are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run.

It happened Wednesday in front of 669 Wolcott Road near the Thomaston Savings Bank, police said.

Wolcott police believe the suspect was driving a Scion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Charette at 203-879-1414.

