11-year-old from Norwich gets shopping spree, thanks to Make-A-Wish

(WFSB) - It was a very special day for an 11-year-old from Norwich.

Gianna Desardouin shopped till she dropped at Foxwoods Thursday, all thanks to Make-A-Wish.

“People actually care,” Gianna said.

No doubt, many people care about her.

“Gianna is thriving,” Gianna’s father Clodee Desardouin said. “She’s flourishing, growing, a beautiful young girl who I love very much.”

Gianna was born with a blood disorder.

“She grew up with sickle cell, she was at the children’s hospital for a long time we used to have to go back and forth just to make sure she grew up strong,” Clodee said.

Now, she’s as strong as ever. It’s a good thing, too, because she needed some extra strength to carry all her shopping bags.

“Make-A-Wish really made my daughter’s summer,” Clodee said. “They made things easier on me, they made her brother happy.”

Gianna spent her Thursday on a shopping spree at the outlets at Foxwoods, followed up by a lunch at Sugar Factory.

“I had a lot of money, so I didn’t have to say ‘I want this but it’s too much money,’ I could just get it,” Gianna said.

Tara Navara is the Chief Development Officer for Make-A-Wish.

“Every single wish is so unique and the idea that a child can come to us with their one true desire and we can - not just us - but as a community make it come true,” Navara said.

One thing is for sure with the Desardouin’s, family comes before all else.

After the shopping spree, this family is smiling ear to ear.

“I’m with my family and everyone here that surprised me, it’s really exciting and fun,” Gianna said.

“She’s been asking for this and looking forward to it for a long time,” Clodee said. “I’m more joyful and happy for her more than anything.”

