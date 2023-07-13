Bristol police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Police in Bristol are searching for a vehicle and a suspect in a hit-and-run incident.
The incident happened Sunday on Farmington Avenue near Mix Street at 8:45 A.M.
A photo has been released to the public to help identify what appears to be a Toyota Camry. It has damage to the driver’s side front fender, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Cyr at kevincyr@bristolct.gov.
