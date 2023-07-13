Summer Escapes
Bristol police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Bristol police are looking for this vehicle after a hit-and-run on Sunday.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Police in Bristol are searching for a vehicle and a suspect in a hit-and-run incident.

The incident happened Sunday on Farmington Avenue near Mix Street at 8:45 A.M.

A photo has been released to the public to help identify what appears to be a Toyota Camry. It has damage to the driver’s side front fender, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Cyr at kevincyr@bristolct.gov.

