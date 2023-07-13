Bristol police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Police in Bristol are searching for a vehicle and a suspect in a hit-and-run incident.

The incident happened Sunday on Farmington Avenue near Mix Street at 8:45 A.M.

A photo has been released to the public to help identify what appears to be a Toyota Camry. It has damage to the driver’s side front fender, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Cyr at kevincyr@bristolct.gov.

