City of Hartford works to protect community from mosquitos

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The city of Hartford is helping to protect the community from itchy mosquito bites and the diseases these insects can spread.

“Our summers pretty short, so we want to be out here, we really do. We don’t want to be locked up because of the mosquitos,” said Jeannette Santiago, Hartford.

The city of Hartford Department of Health and Human Services is taking action to stop the rise in mosquitos.

“We drop some tablets in the different drains. It’s basically soil put in a corn crop and contains bacteria that the mosquitos are going to be eating that bacteria,” said Jessica Fourquet, Acting Deputy Director, City of Hartford Department of Health and Human Resources.

Working with the All Habitat Services, they use larvicide treatments in highly populated breeding sites like Keney Park twice a summer.

“So we do the whole Hartford but also doing some specific areas like the Cricket Fields and the riverfront area where the boat house is.”

Cricket Fields in Hartford was also treated. It’s a popular spot within the community.

Aside from that treatment, avoiding standing water is key.

West Nile Virus has not been detected yet this year but is still a concern.

“Mosquitos require water at the immature stages to develop in little puddles that form after a rain event like we just had. In a couple weeks’ time, we expect those will start to emerge and be biting us,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, Director of the Mosquito Monitoring Program, CT Agricultural Experiment Station.

Dr. Armstrong says you can take preventative measures at home to protect yourself.

“Dumping or draining any water they have. Maybe in their pots or tarps, anything that you can visually see water standing,” Dr. Armstrong said.

There are other steps you can take to protect yourself like wearing long sleeves, avoiding being outdoors during dusk and dawn, and Inspecting the screens around your house.

