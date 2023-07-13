Connecticut woman accused of sexually abusing a former student

YONKERS, NY (WFSB) – A Connecticut woman is facing charges in connection with the sexual exploitation of a former student, according to officials.

Sandy Carazas-Pinez, 34, of Bethel, was charged with enticing a minor victim to engage in illegal sexual activity and production of child pornography, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

She worked as a high school teacher in Yonkers, New York, officials said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Carazas-Pinez enticed one of her students, who was 16 years old at the time, to engage in sexual activity with her.

Carazas-Pinez also made the same student participate in sexually explicit conduct while on video calls with her, officials said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office believes Carazas-Pinez sexually abused the student from about November 2022 through February 2023.

She led the victim to believe they were in a romantic relationship, according to officials.

Carazas-Pinez sent sexually suggestive pictures of herself and sexually explicit texts to the victim, said officials.

“After sending the photographs and messages, Carazas-Pinez instructed Minor Victim-1 to delete them and inquired repeatedly as to whether Minor Victim-1 had done so,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Officials said Carazas-Pinez would tell the victim to get a day pass from school to be dismissed from the school campus. She would then pick up the victim nearby and drive them to a different location.

“On multiple occasions, while parked in Carazas-Pinez’s car at various locations, including in or around the Bronx, Yonkers, and Staten Island, New York, Carazas-Pinez engaged in sexual intercourse and other sexual acts, and attempted to do so, with Minor Victim-1,” officials said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the enticing a minor victim to engage in illegal sexual activity charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The production of child pornography charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

“The minimum and maximum potential sentences are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant will be determined by a judge,” officials said.

Carazas-Pinez was arrested Wednesday morning and appeared in federal court in Manhattan.

The investigation is ongoing.

