CT’s attorney general announces lawsuit against Stone Academy, Paier College owner

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s attorney general on Thursday announced that the state is suing the owner of two schools, including a defunct nursing school.

Attorney General William Tong announced the suit against the Stone Academy and the Paier College Art School owner Joseph Bierbaum during a news conference.

Tong claimed that there were numerous violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act following the abrupt closure of the for-profit Stone Academy nursing school.

The school closed in the spring and left hundreds of nursing students in limbo. Many questioned if they would be able to graduation or get money back.

Tong said he is simultaneously asking the court to attach multiple millions of dollars of Stone’s and Bierbaum’s assets during the pendency of this litigation, including Bierbaum’s Rocky Hill mansion. That would prevent the defendants from offloading or shifting resources to evade accountability.

“Stone Academy promised hands-on training from industry leaders, and an education that would position students to become Licensed Practical Nurses in less than two years. These were lies. This is textbook consumer deception—our evidence is unassailable, and we will get justice for Stone’s students,” Tong said in a statement. “While students suffered from plummeting exam pass rates, disappearing clinical opportunities, and a dearth of qualified faculty, Stone’s owners got rich. As Stone’s nursing program collapsed, Bierbaum took tuition money and spent it to promote his other business—Paier College of Art. Stone’s so-called ‘dedicated’ staff were also running Paier and in one instance Bierbaum’s own home improvement contracting business. This was not a victimless scam. Stone students took on thousands of dollars in debt and spent hundreds of hours away from their families and jobs to becomes nurses and improve their lives. Our state desperately needs these trained nurses. Stone’s day of reckoning is here—we’re demanding millions of dollars in penalties and restitution for students. We’re asking the court to appoint a receiver for Stone and to attach Bierbaum’s assets, including his Rocky Hill mansion, to ensure that Stone’s victims get every ounce of justice possible.”

Tong first launched an investigation into the shuttered nursing school on Feb. 23.

He said Stone’s response to the state investigation has been plagued with calculated maneuvers to withhold damaging texts and emails and aggressive public relations campaigns designed to obfuscate and mislead the public, its own students, state officials and lawmakers.

Evidence compiled through numerous depositions, interviews and review of thousands of documents is irrefutable, the attorney general said.

Tong said Stone, Bierbaum, and Paier College, engaged in unfair conduct and willfully deceived its students in clear violation of Connecticut law.

“The law is clear: businesses in our state should accurately represent the product or service they are selling, and consumers should expect to receive exactly what they paid for. We support the Attorney General in his efforts to hold those accountable who utilize deceptive and aggressive advertising tactics for their own gain, while doing irreparable harm to families in our state,” said Department of Consumer Protection deputy commissioner Shirley Skyers-Thomas.

Stone’s program cost well over $30,000, plus additional fees and expenses, according to Tong. The majority of Stone students took loans to pay for the program, and dedicated time away from their careers and families to further their education.

He said the school utterly failed to provide the education and training it promised, and that’s why it closed.

