As damage cleanup continues, Litchfield County preps for more rainfall

As damage cleanup continues, Litchfield County preps for possible storms
By Marc Robbins
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - Following the flash flooding that struck Litchfield County, residents, along with local and state authorities, are gearing up for the possibility of more rainfall in the coming days.

The flash flooding left extensive damage throughout the county.

Despite the issues, the community has joined together to help in the cleanup efforts.

However, there is worry that even more rainfall can lead to additional harm.

Roger Johnson, a resident, shared his experience, stating, “Yeah, our picnic table and everything washed away. We don’t have any place to go, we are all dirty from working outside. We didn’t want to go inside, so here we are.”

In between meals, Roger and his friends continue to repair the damage caused by the floodwaters while focusing on preparing their properties in preparation for future incidents.

Leif Johnson, another Norfolk resident, stated, “We kinda just saw a problem and fixed it. Right now, we are working on prevention. The flooding brought a lot of silt, so we are working to remove it using the dump truck over there.”

Both state and local government agencies are working to address the damage caused by the Sunday flooding.

The process of restoration is expected to take several months.

The threat of more rainfall during the upcoming weekend raises concerns among these agencies as well about getting things back to normal.

John Barbagallo, Norfolk’s Information Officer, expressed his worry, stating, “Any additional rain that we are going to get has the potential to cause flooding again, worsening the road conditions we already have.”

Marisa, who works at the Berkshire Country Store, explained, “The boy I closed with on Monday lives right on one of the roads that was destroyed. I think it was the right call to close early. We are on the lookout; we are here for the community, but we have to look out for the team as well.”

