Dangerous debris floats down the Connecticut River

Dangerous debris is floating down the Connecticut River Thursday.

The powerful floodwater from Vermont is in Connecticut, taking out docks and boats.

In Old Saybrook, the river is full of logs and other debris.

It’s impossible to avoid every piece of wood. The river looks daunting.

Harry Plaut isn’t worried about what he sees.

It’s what he can’t see that is concerning.

“We’re worried about when you’re on the water all the time. Anything can happen,” said Plaut, of Old Saybrook.

Plaut and his crew were some of the only people on the water.

They install and remove docks or channel markers.

Plaut dodged dangerous debris.

It’s a little scary out on the river, but Plaut had no choice.

“We had to. We got work to do. It’s how we make a living,” said Plaut.

Plaut’s crew also found two giant barrels and a flotation and took them out of the water.

Countless logs and docks are filling the end of the river.

Drone 3 shows how massive the debris is as boats go by it.

The amount of debris has Mark Caldarella worried. He is the general manager of the South Yard Marina in Old Saybrook.

Caldarella reached out to the more than 130 people who own a boat there, warning them about the dangerous conditions.

“It’s under the surface two or three feet. You go over it you don’t see it. But it’ll take out your lower unit or anything on the bottom sticking it,” Caldarella said.

“Propane tanks, furniture, all kinds of stuff winds up down here this is the end of the river,” Plaut said.

The Coast Guard and DEEP have been monitoring the debris situation.

Debris is normal at the end of the river and close to Long Island Sound.

DEEP said when the dock in Glastonbury broke off, 11 boats were attached. 10 have been recovered, but there is still one boat out there.

