Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Eyewitness video: Dock holding several boats breaks free from marina, floats down the Connecticut River

A dock broke free from a marina as the Connecticut River continues to rise Wednesday. (Credit: Jill Zaino)
By Evan Sobol and Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – A dock holding several boats broke free from a marina as the Connecticut River continues to rise Wednesday.

Jill Zaino sent video of the dock to Channel 3.

The dock appears to be holding five boats.

Zaino believes the dock is from the Oasis Marina in South Glastonbury.

The dock is now floating down the Connecticut River.

A Channel 3 crew saw the dock floating down the river in Middletown, possibly toward East Haddam.

The Coast Guard said they are aware. The Department of Transportation and Good Samaritans helping them monitor the situation.

See more on Eyewitness News at 11.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday
Jose Rios.
Man charged with murder after supposedly ‘driving at’ victims
CT River Body Old Lyme - WFSB
Man found dead at mouth of Connecticut River
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Thursday will be hot and humid, and there is a chance for...
Technical Discussion: Heat, oppressive humidity... and, an ALERT for flooding concerns!
no swimming Rocky Neck - WFSB
Swimming areas off limits due to high bacteria levels

Latest News

A dock broke free from a marina as the Connecticut River continues to rise Wednesday.
Dock floats down the Connecticut River
Warning systems in place at Connecticut beaches to help people stay safe
Warning systems in place at Connecticut beaches to help people stay safe
Cleanup from catastrophic flooding in Vermont continues
Clean up continues after flooding in Ludlow, Vermont
New Haven Police Generic
Dead dog found in milk crate may have been shot; $2,000 reward offered