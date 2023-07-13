Eyewitness video: Dock holding several boats breaks free from marina, floats down the Connecticut River

(WFSB) – A dock holding several boats broke free from a marina as the Connecticut River continues to rise Wednesday.

Jill Zaino sent video of the dock to Channel 3.

The dock appears to be holding five boats.

Zaino believes the dock is from the Oasis Marina in South Glastonbury.

The dock is now floating down the Connecticut River.

A Channel 3 crew saw the dock floating down the river in Middletown, possibly toward East Haddam.

The Coast Guard said they are aware. The Department of Transportation and Good Samaritans helping them monitor the situation.

