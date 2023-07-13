Summer Escapes
Florida man arrested for drunk driving crash that killed New Britain man

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man from Florida was charged with manslaughter for a drunk driving crash that killed a man from New Britain last year.

Dashon Ellison-Moss, 25, of Sarasota, FL was initially charged with operating under the influence of liquor or drugs.

Dashon Ellison-Moss was charged with manslaughter for a drunk driving crash that killed a New...
Dashon Ellison-Moss was charged with manslaughter for a drunk driving crash that killed a New Britain man in June 2022, state police said.(Connecticut State Police)

State police said he turned himself in on Wednesday, when he was further charged with second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving, following too closely, misconduct with a motor vehicle and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Troopers said Ellison-Moss was behind the wheel of a Chevy Malibu on Route 15 south in Hartford when he rear-ended a Spyder Roadster ridden by 34-year-old Luis Gonzalez. They said Ellison-Moss drove over the top of the roadster.

The crash happened on the exit 86 off ramp on June 11, 2022.

State police said the roadster came to an uncontrolled rest on the ramp behind Ellison-Moss’s Malibu.

Gonzalez was killed as a result.

Ellison-Moss was not hurt, state police said.

Troopers said that while they were on the scene, Ellison-Moss showed signs of impairment. He was given standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed.

Ellison-Moss was held on a $250,000 bond and faced a judge Wednesday in Hartford.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

