Hell’s Kitchen restaurant opens at Foxwoods this weekend

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a new reason to head to Foxwoods Resort Casino!

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen opens Saturday.

On Thursday, the restaurant held a soft opening. When the general public starts coming Saturday, the restaurant may look a little familiar.

“Hell’s Kitchen Foxwoods in particular is the most like being on set,” Christina Wilson, Vice President of Culinary, Gordon Ramsay North America said.

The restaurant has 260 seats.

“Gordon loves New England, he loves this area, he loves the history and culture,” Wilson said.

There are more than 60 members of the kitchen staff. They’re all local and trained up to the Gordon Ramsay standard.

“Just figuring out what place is best for everyone and really then it’s just repetition,” Wilson said.

The closest Hell’s Kitchen to Foxwoods is in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which runs more of a seasonal business.

“People will be here in the dead of winter and the thick of summer,” Wilson said.

Foxwoods CEO Jason Guyot says Ramsay is the perfect new partner for the resort.

“He’s the ultimate celebrity chef, he’s a Michelin star chef,” Guyot said. “What better brand could we have partnered with that crosses over so many demographics and has such a wide base of loyalty?”

So now the big question, when is Ramsay coming to Foxwoods?

“Expect the unexpected, that’s all I can say,” Wilson said. “He’s a busy man, we’re trying to keep up with him.”

To start, the restaurant is walk-in only. The restaurant will eventually take reservations.

