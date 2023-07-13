Summer Escapes
‘I Love The 90′s Tour’ to hit the stage at The Big E

Vanilla Ice
Vanilla Ice(MGN Online / Vanilla Ice / YouTube)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E has announced the final act to take the stage at the Big E Arena this fall.

Fair officials said Thursday that the ‘I Love The 90′s Tour’ will perform on Sunday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The 'I Love The 90's Tour' will be performing at The Big E this October
The 'I Love The 90's Tour' will be performing at The Big E this October(Eastern States Exposition)

The concert will feature Vanilla Ice, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Rob Base, and Montell Jordan with songs including “Ice Ice Baby,” “Tha Crossroads,” “This Is How We Do It,” and “It Takes Two.”

Tickets, which include fair admission when bought online ahead of the show date, go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m. on thebige.com.

